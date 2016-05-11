FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xunlei says qtrly total loss per ADS of $0.0815
May 11, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xunlei says qtrly total loss per ADS of $0.0815

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd

* Qtrly subscription revenues were $22.2 million, a 4.6% increase from corresponding period of last year

* Xunlei Ltd qtrly loss per ADS from continuing operations $0.0795

* Xunlei Ltd qtrly total loss per ADS $0.0815

* Xunlei announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $38.5 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $37 million to $41 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

