BRIEF-High Liner Foods posts Q1 earnings of $0.44/share
May 11, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-High Liner Foods posts Q1 earnings of $0.44/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - High Liner Foods Inc :

* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2016

* Company increases quarterly dividend by 8.3%

* Posts quarterly dividend of CAD$0.13 per share

* Posts qtrly earnings per share $0.44

* High liner foods inc qtrly adjusted diluted EPS decreased by $0.01 to $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.70, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales as reported decreased by $19.7 million, or 6.4%, to $290.5 million compared to $310.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

