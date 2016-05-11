BRIEF-HomeStreet to acquire certain assets from the Bank Of Oswego

May 11 (Reuters) - Homestreet Inc

* HomeStreet to acquire certain assets, branches, and deposits from the Bank Of Oswego

* Branches being acquired by homestreet bank are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon

* Additionally, HomeStreet is acquiring certain other assets, including loans totaling $42.9 million as of March 31, 2016

* Upon closing, branches will become part of HomeStreet Bank