BRIEF-HomeStreet to acquire certain assets from the Bank Of Oswego
May 11, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HomeStreet to acquire certain assets from the Bank Of Oswego

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Homestreet Inc

* HomeStreet to acquire certain assets, branches, and deposits from the Bank Of Oswego

* Branches being acquired by homestreet bank are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon

* Additionally, HomeStreet is acquiring certain other assets, including loans totaling $42.9 million as of March 31, 2016

* To acquire certain assets and limited liabilities, including deposits, from Bank Of Oswego relating to its two branches in Lake Oswego

* Two Lake Oswego locations will continue to operate as Bank Of Oswego until transaction is completed

* Upon closing, branches will become part of HomeStreet Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
