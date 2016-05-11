FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Treaty Creek Property to be joint ventured by Tudor Gold, American Creek and Teuton
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Treaty Creek Property to be joint ventured by Tudor Gold, American Creek and Teuton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Teuton Resources Corp

* Entered jv agreement with tudor gold corp, american creek resources with respect to treaty creek property

* Tudor gold holding an immediate 60% interest and each of american creek and teuton resources corp holding an immediate 20% interest

* Tudor gold has agreed to complete a minimum of $1 million in exploration expenditures on treaty creek property during 2016

* Teuton will also receive 500,000 shares of tudor gold

* Treaty creek property to be joint ventured by tudor gold, american creek and teuton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
