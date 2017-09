May 11 (Reuters) - Tecogen Inc :

* Current sales backlog of equipment and installations as of friday may 6, 2016 was $13.1 million

* For quarter ended march 31, 2016 , backlog was $11.5 million over the $10.9 million in backlog reported at same time last year

* Tecogen announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue fell 17 percent to $5.076 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)