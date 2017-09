May 11 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

* H&R REIT announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.49

* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says decrease in occupany is largely due to lower occupancy in primaris malls where Target Canada Co. disclaimed leases