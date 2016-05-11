FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs sign JV
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs sign JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Stellar Biotechnologies Inc

* Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs sign joint venture agreement to manufacture conjugated therapeutic vaccines with Stellar Klh(TM)

* Purpose of joint venture is to produce Neovacs’ Kinoid immunotherapy product candidates, including Ifna-Kinoid

* Joint venture company will be owned initially 70% by Neovacs, with Stellar holding remaining 30% interest

* Says under terms of joint venture agreement, Stellar and Neovacs will form a company in France

* JV will be governed by 3-member board of directors, two of whom will be appointed by Neovacs and one appointed by Stellar

* Says under terms of joint venture agreement, Stellar and Neovacs will form a company in France

* Says joint venture has an initial ten-year term, renewable for successive five-year terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.