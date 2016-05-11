BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs sign JV

May 11 (Reuters) - Stellar Biotechnologies Inc

* Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs sign joint venture agreement to manufacture conjugated therapeutic vaccines with Stellar Klh(TM)

* Purpose of joint venture is to produce Neovacs’ Kinoid immunotherapy product candidates, including Ifna-Kinoid

* Joint venture company will be owned initially 70% by Neovacs, with Stellar holding remaining 30% interest

* Says under terms of joint venture agreement, Stellar and Neovacs will form a company in France

* JV will be governed by 3-member board of directors, two of whom will be appointed by Neovacs and one appointed by Stellar

* Says joint venture has an initial ten-year term, renewable for successive five-year terms