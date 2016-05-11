FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Strongco Q1 loss per share $0.05
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Strongco Q1 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Strongco Corp :

* Strongco announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenues decreased by 3% to $109.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* At March 31, 2016 equipment inventory was $176.7 million , down $22.3 million from December 31, 2015

* Says “market conditions are expected to remain challenging throughout balance of 2016 in Canada”

* Says “demand for heavy equipment and cranes is expected to remain weak throughout 2016”

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in Ontario larger scale construction activity is expected to remain low in 2016

* In response to current market conditions, weak outlook, management has made adjustments to cost structure, with layoffs, other cost reductions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

