BRIEF-E-L financial corporation limited qtrly net loss $61.4 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - E-L Financial Corporation Ltd

* E-L Financial Corporation Ltd - net equity value per common share was $1,065.78 at march 31, 2016, a decline from $1,089.23 as at december 31, 2015

* Qtrly net premiums $229.8 million versus $ 217.6 million

* E-L Financial Corporation Ltd qtrly net loss $61.4 million versus qtrly profit of $262.1 million

* E-L Financial Corporation Ltd announces march 31, 2016 interim financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)