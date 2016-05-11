BRIEF-Element Financial Corp qtrly EPS $0.24

May 11 (Reuters) - Element Financial Corp

* Originations increased to $2.1 billion in Q1-2016 versus $1.5 billion in Q1-2015

* After-Tax adjusted operating income for three-month period ending march 31, 2016 was $143.3 million or $0.35 per basic share

* Element financial corp qtrly earnings per share $0.24

* Reports $0.35 per share of after tax adjusted EPS in q1-2016

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share c$0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S