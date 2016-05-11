BRIEF-Lombard Medical Inc Q1 loss per share $0.38

May 11 (Reuters) - Lombard Medical Inc

* Expects to achieve year-over-year revenue growth in 2016 of approximately 20 percent

* FDA approval and corresponding us launch of Intelliflex remains on track for late 2016 or early 2017

* Lombard Medical reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue $2.9 million versus $3.4 million

* Q1 revenue view $3.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S