BRIEF-Lombard Medical Inc Q1 loss per share $0.38
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lombard Medical Inc Q1 loss per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Lombard Medical Inc

* Expects to achieve year-over-year revenue growth in 2016 of approximately 20 percent

* FDA approval and corresponding us launch of Intelliflex remains on track for late 2016 or early 2017

* Lombard Medical reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue $2.9 million versus $3.4 million

* Q1 revenue view $3.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

