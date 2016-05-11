FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Izea reports Q1 loss per share $0.49
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Izea reports Q1 loss per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Izea Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 revenue rose 32 percent to $5.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 61 to 71 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $27 million to $30 million

* Says Q1 gross margin increased 200 basis points to 43%

* Revenue backlog at end of quarter was $9.0 million, including unbilled bookings of $5.6 million and unearned revenue of $3.4 million

* Q1 bookings increased 71% to $7.4 million

* Expects 2016 organic bookings to range between $33 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

