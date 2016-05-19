CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee qtrly net income per share $0.13 (May 11)

(Corrects headline and first bullet in May 11 brief to an income of $0.13 per share from a loss of $0.13 per share)

May 11 (Reuters) - Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc

* Qtrly net income per share $0.13

* Qtrly sales $20.7 million versus $ 21.6 million

* Swdcc’s annual processing volumes are expected to continue growing in 2016

* Ten peaks coffee company reports results for Q1 2016; earnings per share up and production capacity added in the quarter