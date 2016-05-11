FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Star Bulk announces changes to its board of directors
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Star Bulk announces changes to its board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Star Bulk Carriers

* Star bulk carriers corp says appointment of nikolaos karellis to board as class a director and member of audit committee

* Star bulk carriers corp says will not fill, temporarily, seat made vacant by resignation of renee kemp from board in march 2016

* Oaktree capital management l.p. And its affiliates thereof retain right to designate an additional director to board

* Star bulk announces changes to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ SBLK.O] )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
