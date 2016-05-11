BRIEF-Jack in the Box Q2 gaap EPS $0.85 from continuing operations excluding items

May 11 (Reuters) - Jack In The Box Inc
* Qtrly Company Same Store sales decreased 1.0 percent, with average check up 1.4 percent.
* Sees 2016 same-store sales ranging from approximately down 2.0 percent to flat at jack in box company restaurants
* Jack in box system same-store sales were flat for quarter
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.30per share
* Sees fy 2016 same-store sales of approximately flat to up 1.0 percent at jack in box company restaurants.
* Store sales ranging from approximately down 1.0 percent to up 1.0 percent at qdoba company restaurants
* Sees fy 2016 same-store sales increase of approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent at qdoba company restaurants
* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures of $100 million to $120 million
* Jack in the box inc sees operating earnings per share ranging from $3.50 to $3.63 in fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $375.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.51, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jack in the box inc. Reports second quarter fy 2016 earnings; updates guidance for fy 2016; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S