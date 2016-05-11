BRIEF-CA Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60

May 11 (Reuters) - Ca Inc :

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 revenue $1.009 billion

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.92 to $1.97 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.51 to $2.56 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.04 billion to $4.08 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $989.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $4.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ca technologies reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)