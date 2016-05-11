FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences, Collegium Pharma sign licensing deal for pain drug
May 11, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences, Collegium Pharma sign licensing deal for pain drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

* Collegium pharmaceutical inc says collegium will be responsible for manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sales of onsolis in u.s.

* Financial terms of agreement include $2.5 million upfront non-refundable payment, payable to bdsi within 30 days

* Financial terms of agreement include up to $17 million in potential payments based on achievement of milestones

* Collegium will be responsible for manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sales of onsolis in u.s

* Financial terms of agreement include upper-teen percent royalties based on various annual u.s. Net sales thresholds

* Biodelivery sciences and collegium pharmaceutical announce the signing of a licensing agreement for onsolis in the u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
