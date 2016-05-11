BRIEF-Kura Oncology Q1 loss per share $0.36

May 11 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc Says Nomination Of A Development Candidate For Menin

* 947, is anticipated in q2 of 2016

* Kura oncology inc says initiation of a phase 2 clinical trial for tipifarnib in patients with cmml is anticipated in second half of 2016

* Mll program is anticipated in second half of 2016

* Kura oncology reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S