BRIEF-Kura Oncology Q1 loss per share $0.36
May 11, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kura Oncology Q1 loss per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc Says Nomination Of A Development Candidate For Menin

* 947, is anticipated in q2 of 2016

* Kura oncology inc says initiation of a phase 2 clinical trial for tipifarnib in patients with cmml is anticipated in second half of 2016

* Mll program is anticipated in second half of 2016

* Kura oncology reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
