May 11 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc

* Intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share

* Intends to use net proceeds for funding an expanded drilling program on its stack play acreage in Oklahoma

* Gastar Exploration Inc. announces proposed public offering of common stock