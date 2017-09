May 11 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd

* Q1 2016 production of 25,484 BOE/D, representing growth of 9% compared to prior quarter

* Remain on track with 2016 spending guidance

* 2016 guidance reaffirmed

* Fy2016 earnings per share view c$-0.18, revenue view c$252.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nuvista energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.20