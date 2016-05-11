BRIEF-Sina Q1 earnings per share $0.22

May 11 (Reuters) - Sina Corp Qtrly Non

* Sina corp qtrly net revenues increased 8% year over year to $198.7 million

* Gaap net revenues increased 8% year over year to $196.1 million

* Online advertising revenues for q1 of 2016 were $163.0 million , compared to $150.4 million

* Sina reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S