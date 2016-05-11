FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonterra Energy qtrly net loss per share $0.35
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy qtrly net loss per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp

* Bonterra energy corp qtrly funds flow per share $0.49

* Bonterra energy corp qtrly net loss per share $0.35

* Increased q1 2016 production to 12,882 boe per day compared to 12,204 boe per day

* During quarter, realized production volumes were impacted by approximately 1,100 boe per day

* Realized production volumes impacted by shut-in of uneconomic production caused by low prices, deferral of well workover maintenance program

* Bonterra energy corp. Announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
