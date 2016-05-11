BRIEF-Entrec Corp qtrly loss per share $0.04

May 11 (Reuters) - Entrec Corp Says Plan Included A 15% Reduction In Salaried (Non

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Qtrly earnings per share in q1 of 2016, company implemented an initial cost reduction plan

* billable) staff, completed january/february 2016

* Entrec corp says company’s outlook remains weak for remainder of fiscal 2016

* Entrec corp says qtrly revenue $30.6 million versus. $51.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.05, revenue view c$29.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entrec corporation announces 2016 first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )