BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum qtrly loss per share $0.13

May 11 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Gross oil production of 69,100 bbl (working interest 44,900 bbl) for three months ended march 31, 2016

* 800 bbl/d (working interest 500 bbl/d) average oil production for three months ended march 31, 2016

* 2016 cash capital expenditure forecast of $62 million announced on March 16, 2016 remains unchanged

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

