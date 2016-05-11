FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum qtrly loss per share $0.13
May 11, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum qtrly loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Gross oil production of 69,100 bbl (working interest 44,900 bbl) for three months ended march 31, 2016

* 800 bbl/d (working interest 500 bbl/d) average oil production for three months ended march 31, 2016

* 2016 cash capital expenditure forecast of $62 million announced on March 16, 2016 remains unchanged

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oryx Petroleum first quarter 2016 financial and operational results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

