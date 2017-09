May 11 (Reuters) - AGT Food and Ingredients Inc

* Adjusted ebitda was $31.4 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 , an increase of 38.9%

* Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter results and adoption of shareholder rights plan

* Q1 revenue c$441.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$476.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)