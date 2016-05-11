BRIEF-Avnel Gold Mining Q1 loss per share $0.001

May 11 (Reuters) - Avnel Gold Mining Ltd
* Qtrly total revenue $3.3 million versus $3.1 million
* Company continues to forecast gold production of 8,600 ounces in 2016 at kalana mine
* Although kalana mine was cash flow positive in 2015, co does not expect mine to be profitable under prevailing gold price environment
* Avnel reports files first quarter 2016 financial statements and md&a together with the filing of an amended and restated annual information form
* Q1 loss per share $0.001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)