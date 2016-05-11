FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banro Q1 revenue $47 million
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banro Q1 revenue $47 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Banro Corp

* Banro corp says twangiza produced 26,638 ounces of gold in q1 2016 with a cash cost of $639 per ounce

* Q1 2016 consolidated (combined twangiza and namoya) gold production of 44,192 ounces with a cash cost of $767 per ounce

* Banro corp says namoya produced 17,554 ounces of gold in q1 2016 with a cash cost of $959 per ounce

* Production from twangiza, namoya mines is heavily weighted in mine plan to second half of year

* Banro corp qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Banro announces q1 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $47 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.