BRIEF-Yirendai Q1 revenue $85.1 million
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yirendai Q1 revenue $85.1 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Yirendai Ltd Says Q1 Total Fees Billed (Non

* For q1 of 2016, facilitated us$534.5 million of loans to qualified individual borrowers on its online marketplace, representing a 110% growth

* Q2 total loans facilitated will be in range of us$640 million to us$650 million

* Sees 2016 total net revenue in range of us$400 million to us$410 million

* gaap) were us$129.6 million , increased by 159% from us$50.0 million in same period of 2015

* Total loans facilitated will be in range of us$2,800 million to us$2,900 million for fy 2016

* gaap) in range of us$20 million to us$25 million

* As of march 31, 2016 , overall delinquency rate for loans that are 15-89 days past due was 1.8% versus 1.3% as of december 31, 2015

* gaap) in range of us$100 million to us$105 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $403.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $86.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yirendai reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $95 million to $100 million

* Q1 revenue rose 187 percent to $85.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

