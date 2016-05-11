FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CWC Energy Services Q1 revenue falls to c$19.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Cwc Energy Services Corp

* Qtrly revenue of $19.7 million , a decrease of $8.0 million (29%) compared to $27.8 million in q1 2015.

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Says impact of lower crude oil and natural gas prices negatively impacted oilfield services industry again in q1 2016

* Says activity levels in wcsb will likely be lower in 2016 compared to 2015

* Continues to evaluate strategic opportunities and pursue those it believes will fundamentally position cwc well for future

* Cwc energy services corp. Announces first quarter 2016 operational and financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 29 percent to c$19.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
