May 11 (Reuters) - Netease Inc

* Says net revenues for q1 of 2016 were us$1,227.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Netease reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue rmb 7.915 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 7.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)