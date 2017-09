May 11 (Reuters) - K-Bro Linen Inc :

* Qtrly revenue for three months ended March 31, 2016 was $38.8 million , an increase of 14.8% over comparable 2015 period.

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.32

* K-Bro reports strong Q1, 2016 results with record revenue and EBITDA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: )