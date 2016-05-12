FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pan American Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
May 12, 2016 / 2:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pan American Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0125 per share

* Increased silver production 6% to 6.42 million ounces in Q1

* Increased gold production 10% to 41,200 ounces in Q1

* Qtrly silver production increased 6% to 6.42 million ounces

* Remains confident that it will achieve its full year 2016 operational forecasts

* Qtrly revenue $158.3 million versus $178.1 million

* Expects to produce between 24.0 million and 25.0 million ounces of silver and between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces of gold in 2016

* Expects to invest between $135.0 million and $140.0 million in project development at its La Colorada and Dolores Mines

* “Our two expansion projects at La Colorada and Dolores are advancing on schedule and on budget”

* Qtrly net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (basic) $0.01

* Pan American silver announces its unaudited 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

