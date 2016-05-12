FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-B2gold corp on track to meet 2016 gold production
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 3:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-B2gold corp on track to meet 2016 gold production

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp

* Q1 consolidated gold production of 127,844 ounces; 10% greater than same period in 2015

* Q1 consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $874 per ounce, $217 per ounce lower compared with q1 of 2015

* On track to meet 2016 consolidated gold production guidance of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces

* On track to meet 2016 gold production cash operating costs between $560-$595 per ounce,all-in sustaining costs between $895-$925 per ounce

* Construction of fekola mine is well underway, on schedule and on budget, and is expected to commence production in late 2017

* Increase in gold production was primarily attributable to strong quarterly production from masbate mine

* Gold production in 2016 is anticipated to be slightly weighted to second half of year

* Q2 and full year 2016 production at otjikoto mine are not expected to be impacted

* Expected higher production relates mainly to increased throughput at otjikoto mine

* Production increasing to approximately 800,000 to 850,000 ounces annually by 2018

* B2gold corp. Reports first quarter results 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.