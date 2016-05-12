BRIEF-Vimpelcom Q1 net income $189 million

May 12 (Reuters) - Vimpelcom Ltd
* Results on track and FY16 guidance confirmed
* Q1 total mobile customers 194 million versus 195.1 million
* Q1 revenue organic growth of 4% yoy, driven by strong growth in emerging markets and Eurasia
* Will maintain strategy of investing in high-speed data networks to capture mobile data growth
* “Macro-economic slowdown and weakened ruble continued to negatively impact revenue growth and profitability in Russia”
* Qtrly net income attributable to Vimpelcom shareholders $189 million versus $184 million
* Announced Tom Gutjahr as new CEO of Optimum Telecom Algeria, a company operating under the Djezzy brand name
* Vimpelcom reports positive revenue momentum with 1Q 2016 results, FY16 guidance confirmed
* Q1 revenue $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.03 billion
