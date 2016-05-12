FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vimpelcom Q1 net income $189 million
May 12, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vimpelcom Q1 net income $189 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Vimpelcom Ltd

* Results on track and FY16 guidance confirmed

* Q1 total mobile customers 194 million versus 195.1 million

* Q1 revenue organic growth of 4% yoy, driven by strong growth in emerging markets and Eurasia

* Will maintain strategy of investing in high-speed data networks to capture mobile data growth

* “Macro-economic slowdown and weakened ruble continued to negatively impact revenue growth and profitability in Russia”

* Qtrly net income attributable to Vimpelcom shareholders $189 million versus $184 million

* Announced Tom Gutjahr as new CEO of Optimum Telecom Algeria, a company operating under the Djezzy brand name

* Vimpelcom reports positive revenue momentum with 1Q 2016 results, FY16 guidance confirmed

* Q1 revenue $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.03 billion

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
