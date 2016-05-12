FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prestige Brands reports Q4 adj. earnings $0.52/shr
May 12, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prestige Brands reports Q4 adj. earnings $0.52/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc

* Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results; company exceeds fourth quarter and full year outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 6 to 8 percent

* Q4 revenue $207.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full fiscal year 2017 adjusted earnings per share in range of $2.30-$2.36

* GAAP projected free cash flow of $185 million or more

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $857.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

