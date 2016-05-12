BRIEF-Quebecor posts Q1 earnings of C$0.57/share

May 12 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc :

* Quebecor Inc announces 29% increase in quarterly dividend and reports consolidated results for Q1 2016

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.57

* Q1 revenue C$975.4 million versus i/b/e/s view C$975.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly dividend on class A multiple voting shares and class b subordinate voting shares increased 29% from $0.035 to $0.045 per share