May 12, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Yuchai International posts Q1 earnings of RMB 2.27/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd :

* China Yuchai International announces 2016 unaudited first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.27

* Q1 revenue fell 8.1 percent to RMB 3.4 billion

* Inventories at quarter-end were us$ 267.8 million which was similar to balance as at december 31, 2015

* China Yuchai International Ltd qtrly net revenue declined to RMB 3.4 billion ( us$ 523.1 million ) compared with RMB 3.7 billion in q1 of 2015

* China Yuchai International Ltd qtrly earnings per share were US$0.35

* “Our Q1 results reflected continued weak macroeconomic environment and resultant impact of government policies” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

