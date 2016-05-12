FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy Corp Q1 net loss per share $0.17
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy Corp Q1 net loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Quarterly production of 178,241 boe/d in Q1 2016

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.17

* Continues to lower its overall cost structure

* Well positioned to achieve its annual average production guidance.

* Remains on track to convert 50 producing wells in 2016 with initial plans to accelerate conversions in 2017

* 2016 guidance, initial 2017 plans unchanged with capital expenditures of $950 million each year and average production of 165,000 boe/d each year

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crescent Point announces Q1 2016 results and record production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
