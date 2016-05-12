FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q1 earnings per share c$0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines

* Richmont Mines Inc says during quarter, island gold produced 26,589 ounces of gold an increase of 147% over same period in 2015

* Richmont Mines Inc qtrly revenues were a record us$38.3 million an increase of 41% over prior year period

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.15

* Richmont mines inc says co remains on track to achieve high end of 2016 production guidance

* On track to achieve low end of cash costs and all-in sustaining costs estimates

* In sustaining costs estimates

* Q1 revenue c$52.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
