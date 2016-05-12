FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medley Management Q1 loss per share $0.01
May 12, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medley Management Q1 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Medley Management Inc

* Says fee earning assets under management were $3.2 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Says total fee earning AUM decreased by 4% sequentially to $3.2 billion at march 31, 2016

* Total assets under management were $5.0 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Medley Management Inc. Reports AUM over $5 billion, declares $0.20 per share dividend and reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $18.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

