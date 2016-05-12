BRIEF-Medley Management Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 12 (Reuters) - Medley Management Inc

* Says fee earning assets under management were $3.2 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Says total fee earning AUM decreased by 4% sequentially to $3.2 billion at march 31, 2016

* Total assets under management were $5.0 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Medley Management Inc. Reports AUM over $5 billion, declares $0.20 per share dividend and reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $18.2 million