BRIEF-Penn Virginia files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
May 12, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Penn Virginia files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp

* Restructuring will reduce company’s long-term debt by more than $1 billion

* Company has obtained a commitment for up to $128 million in exit financing from its RBL lenders

* Has received a commitment for $25 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from its RBL lenders

* Penn Virginia Corp says company anticipates emerging from Chapter 11 by end of summer

* In relation to Chapter 11 filing,restructuring support agreement with holders of 87% of nearly $1.20 billion in total funded-debt obligations

* Penn Virginia Corporation files voluntary chapter 11 petitions to facilitate restructuring with the overwhelming support of its funded debt holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

