BRIEF-Aercap reports Q1 adj earnings of $1.54 per share
May 12, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aercap reports Q1 adj earnings of $1.54 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Aercap Holdings Nv

* Expect to generate $800 million of excess capital during 2016

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $1.32 billion versus $1.29 billion

* During q4 of 2015, made decision to restructure and downsize Aeroturbine business

* Aercap Holdings Nv qtrly reported basic earnings per share of $1.14

* Restructuring related expenses of $12.6 million in q1

* After completion of downsizing, Aeroturbine will only provide services to support Aercap’s aircraft leasing business

* Q1 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.13

* Qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.53

* Aercap Holdings N.V. reports financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

