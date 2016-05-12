BRIEF-Vista Outdoor reports Q4 adj earnings of $0.63 per share

May 12 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Reports Fy16 Fourth Quarter And Full
* Sees 2017 sales in a range of $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion .
* Announces ammunition capacity expansion plan
* Sees 2017 EPS in a range of $2.65 to $2.85
* Vista outdoor inc sees for fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $90 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.83, revenue view $2.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Year operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share $0.61
* Q4 sales $612 million versus i/b/e/s view $588.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S