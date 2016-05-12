FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kohls Corp posts Q1 EPS of $0.09
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kohls Corp posts Q1 EPS of $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp

* Q1 sales were challenging

* Qtrly sales $3.97 billion versus $4.12 billion

* Qtrly comparable store sales down 3.9 pct

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09

* Were able to manage gross margin and inventory levels consistent with expectations as co took markdowns necessary to clear excess inventory

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $4.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “first quarter sales were challenging”

* Kohl’s corporation reports first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.