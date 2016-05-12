BRIEF-Kohls Corp posts Q1 EPS of $0.09

May 12 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp

* Q1 sales were challenging

* Qtrly sales $3.97 billion versus $4.12 billion

* Qtrly comparable store sales down 3.9 pct

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09

* Were able to manage gross margin and inventory levels consistent with expectations as co took markdowns necessary to clear excess inventory

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $4.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “first quarter sales were challenging”

* Kohl’s corporation reports first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: