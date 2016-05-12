FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vertex Energy qtrly loss per share $0.07
May 12, 2016

BRIEF-Vertex Energy qtrly loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Vertex Energy Inc

* Increasing street collections and improved charge-for-oil will underpin progress seeing already in 2016 compared to 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Says “in next few days we plan to close a capital raise in aggregate principal amount of $19.3 million”

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $17.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vertex energy, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 62 percent to $14.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $17.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

