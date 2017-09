May 12 (Reuters) - Enservco Corp

* Q1 performance continued to reflect effects of reduced activity among e&ps & a continuing el nino warming trend which impacted heating operations

* Enservco reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $8.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S