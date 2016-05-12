BRIEF-Voyager Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share of $0.29

May 12 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc -

* Voyager Therapeutics Inc says remain on track to deliver top-line, proof-of-concept clinical results for VY-AADC01 in Q4

* Remains on track to file an investigational new drug application in late 2017 for its pipeline program, VY-SOD101 for monogenic form of ALS

* Voyager therapeutics provides first quarter 2016 investor update

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)