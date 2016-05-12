FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Apparel Q2 earnings per share $0.43
May 12, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Apparel Q2 earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Delta Apparel :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Initiating a manufacturing realignment that will result in closure of its textile manufacturing operation in maiden, north carolina

* Realignment to significantly lower production costs, improving gross margins and increasing earnings by up to $0.70 per diluted share

* Says decision to close maiden plant and eliminate jobs of approximately 160 employees

* Realignment expected to significantly lower production costs, increasing earnings by up to $0.70 per diluted share

* Expenses of approximately $3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, are expected in fiscal 2016 as part of realignment

* Says also recently entered into a new loan agreement that extends current $145 million credit facility for five additional years

* Savings in back half of fiscal 2017 expected to annualize at approximately $8 million

* Reports Fiscal 2016 Second Quarter And Six-Month results

* Q2 sales $109.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

