May 12 (Reuters) - Biostage :

* Says biostage currently expects to complete its ind filing by year-end 2016

* Successfully Regenerates Esophagus In Groundbreaking Pre-Clinical work with mayo clinic; data provides ‘proof of concept’ to seek fda approval for clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)