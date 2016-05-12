FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies reports Q1 loss $0.16/shr
May 12, 2016

BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies reports Q1 loss $0.16/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc

* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $41 million to $43 million

* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to $27.6 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 53 percent

* Fy 2016 revised revenue guidance upward to $180-190 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $178.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Of 8-10 pct

* Sees for FY, adjusted EBITDA of 10-12 pct and free cash flow of approximately $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

